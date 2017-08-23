23 August 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Equity Market Records Rwf1.9 Million Total Turnover

Tagged:

Related Topics

Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE) benchmark All Share Index was unchanged yesterday, closing at 124.45 points, while the index for local counters closed at 116.78 points.

According to the RSE daily market report for Tuesday, the equity market recorded more than Rwf1.9 million in total turnover during yesterday's trading session.

Bank of Kigali closed at Rwf252 and recorded a total turnover of Rwf375,600 from 1,500 shares traded in five deals. Beverages maker, Bralirwa raked in over Rwf1.5 million from 12,300 shares traded in two deals. The counter was unchanged from the previous session, closing at Rwf125.

On bond market, Rwf36.8 million worth of bonds was sold in two deals between Rwf105.48 and Rwf105.5.

The equities counters closed as follows: Crystal Telecom Rwf70; I&M Bank Rwf93; Equity Rwf320; NMG Rwf1,200, while KCB closed at Rwf330, and Uchumi Supermarkets Rwf104.

Rwanda

Meat Export Revenue Hits Rwf19.5 Billion in 2016/17 Fiscal Year

Rwanda's meat export revenue increased by 29.7 per cent for the year ended June 2017 driven by good prices and high… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.