Rwanda: Equity Market Records Rwf1.9 Million Total Turnover

Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE) benchmark All Share Index was unchanged yesterday, closing at 124.45 points, while the index for local counters closed at 116.78 points.

According to the RSE daily market report for Tuesday, the equity market recorded more than Rwf1.9 million in total turnover during yesterday's trading session.

Bank of Kigali closed at Rwf252 and recorded a total turnover of Rwf375,600 from 1,500 shares traded in five deals. Beverages maker, Bralirwa raked in over Rwf1.5 million from 12,300 shares traded in two deals. The counter was unchanged from the previous session, closing at Rwf125.

On bond market, Rwf36.8 million worth of bonds was sold in two deals between Rwf105.48 and Rwf105.5.

The equities counters closed as follows: Crystal Telecom Rwf70; I&M Bank Rwf93; Equity Rwf320; NMG Rwf1,200, while KCB closed at Rwf330, and Uchumi Supermarkets Rwf104.