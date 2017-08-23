23 August 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Kawempe Mayor Arrested for Obstructing KCCA Field Officials

By Amos Ngwomoya

Kampala — A section of Kawempe Division councillors have locked division offices protesting the Tuesday arrest of Mr Emmanuel Sserunjogi, the division mayor.

Mr Sserunjogi, was arrested for allegedly obstructing Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) operations.

Mr Rusoke Kituma, the head of KCCA operations said t Mr Sserunjogi blocked their crackdown on unlawful parking of vehicles on Mambule Road in Kawempe on Monday which compelled police to arrest him.

He spent the night at Kawempe Police station but was transferred to Kira Road Police Station on Wednesday.

"He is currently detained and Police is handling his matter. The general public must not defy the law because as police, we shall be left with no option but to arrest whoever breaks the law," Mr Kituma said.

Mr Peter Kaujju, the KCCA spokesperson said Mr Sserunjogi's conduct is uncalled for, saying that as a leader; he is supposed to ensure trade order in Kawempe Division instead of backing people to operate illegally.

"Blocking our work is totally unacceptable. We are always open to whoever has a complaint regarding our operations, and we have been attending to many people," he said.

