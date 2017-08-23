Cameroon: Volleyball Cup of Cameroon - Finalists Known

INJS, Nyong et Kelle (women) and FAP, Bafia Volleyball Evolution (men) will play the finals of the 2017 edition of the tournament.

Four teams have qualified for the final phase of the 2017 edition of the volleyball Cup of Cameroon. They are INJS Volleyball Club and Nyong et Kelle Volleyball Club in the women's category as well as FAP Volleyball Club and Bafia Volleyball Evolution for the men.

This was the outcome of the semi-final matches played at Sports Complex of the University of Yaounde 1 on Saturday August 19, 2017. The competition was an opportunity to determine the four teams that will play this year's finals of the Cup of Cameroon in both the men and women's categories. In the men's category, this year's Cup of Cameroon final will be a remake of 2016. Cup holders, Bafia Volleyball Club Evolution will face FAP Volleyball Cup in the final.

Bafia Volleyball Evolution beat Oxygene Volleyball club of Douala 3-0 sets. Bafia Volleyball dominated the encounter with powerful strikers such as Amang Yves, Njike Jediael, etc, to reach the final. Efforts by Oxygene Douala to catch up with their adversaries were futile. Earlier, FAP edged Port Douala 3-0 sets to pick their qualification ticket. In the women's competition, Nyong et Kelle Volleyball club beat Bafang Volleyball cub 3-0 sets while cup holders, INJS Volleyball club, beat Bafia Volleyball Evolution 3-0 sets.

The Bafia ladies will be playing the Cup of Cameroon final for the first time. The coach for Bafia Volleyball Evolution, Gilles Armand Nyatcho said even though his team has qualified for the final, there are still some lapses that need to be corrected. He said in order to win the Cup of Cameroon this year the team will have to work hard before the final against FAP Volleyball which according to him is a strong side. The date for the final of the 2017 Cup of Cameroon will be announced in the days ahead.

