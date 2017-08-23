A SENIOR police officer, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ramadhani Kingai, told a Dar es Salaam Court yesterday that prominent businessman Yusuf Manji was medically tested in his urine at the Chief Government Laboratory and found with narcotic drug compounds.

He was giving evidence at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in the city when he told Principal Resident Magistrate Cyprian Mkeha that in February this year he was assigned to investigate on drugs abuse claims on some suspects that were mentioned by the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner.

Led by Principal State Attorney Timon Vitalis, SSP Kingai, who is Deputy Zonal Crime Officer, told the court that among the suspects he was to investigate include Manji and the leader of Glory of Christ of Tanzania Church, Bishop Josephat Gwajima.

The first prosecution witness said Manji surrendered himself at the Central Police Station where he directed Corporal Sospiter to take him to the Chief Government Chemist Office for biological examination and it was revealed that the businessman is using narcotic drugs.

Following such report, the witness went on, he directed the opening of a case file, which was later forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for drafting of charges.

Cross-examined by advocate Hudson Ndusyepo, for the accused, on whether he had mandate of taking his client to be biologically tested without first obtaining leave of the court, the witness said there was no any law that compels him to do so.

The advocate referred the witness to provision of section 63 stressing on the need for the prosecution to secure court's permission to take biological samples to the accused. The witness further admitted to have assisted the accused to get his medicine he was using while he was sick while in police custody.