South Africa: Minister Commends SA's Rugby World Cup Bid

South Africa has put together a convincing bid to host the Rugby World Cup in 2023, Sport and Recreation Minister Thulas Nxesi said on Wednesday.

"There's a lot of technical work that is continuing. There are still going to be presentations to the International Rugby Union on the 25th of September in Ireland.

"There will still be stages where [we] have to go and present, that's why we have put [together] a very solid bid. We have said that our bid is an economic bid. It must be well researched with information from us as government [and] from the side of SARU," said Minister Nxesi.

The Minister, who was briefing media on the terms of reference of two Ministerial Committees of Inquiries, said engagements on a technical level are ongoing ahead of the announcement on which country will host the World Cup.

The announcement will be made on 15 November.

Democratic South Africa hosted the Rugby World Cup tournament in 1995.