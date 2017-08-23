Tanzania: Ethiopian Airlines to Promote Tanzania

TANZANIA'S premiere tourist board is poised to enlist the support of three airlines -- Ethiopian Airlines, Air Tanzania and Coastal Aviation - in a new partnership to promote tourism via an indoor venture known as Swahili International Tourism Expo, or SITE for short.

An agreement to that effect was signed in Dar es Salaam yesterday between TTB and the airlines, paving way for staging a three-day tourism expo in Dar es Salaam starting October 13, 2017.

Code-named SITE 2017, the 'expo' will be staged at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre.

Speaking at the agreement signing ceremony, TTB Managing Director Ms Devota Mdachi said the expo opens another practical avenue to sell the country's tourism attractions across the world.

"... In this joint initiative... TTB will be working closely with the friendly airlines and explore how best we could take tourists to places neighbouring famous attractions ... and where possible, inside the attractions," she explained.

Ethiopian Airlines resident manager Dahlak Teferi said the airline was proud to be part of the sponsors of the expo, adding that "Ethiopian Airlines looks forward to participating as 'a dependable' stakeholder in making tourism attractions in East Africa and the Horn of Africa known across the globe.