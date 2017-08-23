23 August 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Dar Seeks Health Insurance for the Poor

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hilda Mhagama

AS health stakeholders push for more inclusion in health insurance coverage, various non-governmental organizations and Dar es Salaam city authorities have teamed up to explore ways to improve access to health services to the city's marginalized communities.

Speaking during a twoday dialogue in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Dar es Salaam city mayor Isaya Mwita said the meeting was called specifically to enhance and ensure accessible healthcare for poor and marginalized groups.

"... As the city population grows ... it's crucial that we come up with better ways to provide better health services to our people," he noted. Health insurance coverage is still low in Tanzania.

By June 2013, the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) was estimated to have covered a paltry 6.6 per cent of the city's population, and that the Community Health Fund (CHF) covers another 7.3 per cent of the population based on the 2012 Census.

NHIF benefits cover spouses and up to four dependants. Organised by the Christian Social Services Commission (CSSC) and the Germany social welfare organisation-Diakonie Hamburg, the dialogue was a continuation of previous talks in 2013 which aimed at comparing experiences in Hamburg and Dar es Salaam in terms of quality and financing mechanisms.

Mr Mwita also said the dialogue would provide a better platform for the organizations to share experience with Dar authorities on finding other ways that could help extend insurance coverage to the needy and marginalized group.

CSSC Executive Director Peter Maduki said health services coordinated by the organization covers a total of 900 health facilities spanning 102 hospitals, two among them zonal referral and consultant specialized hospitals, and that 38 others were designated district hospitals, 104 health centres and 694 dispensaries.

Dar es Salaam regional Social Welfare Officer Ms Flora Masue said the city has 35 hospitals, 58 health centres, 427 dispensaries run either by government or private operators.

She said the marginalized groups that were rarely covered by health insurance include the elderly, orphans and people with disabilities.

Tanzania

Why Number of Divorces Has Doubled

It is always the dream of most married couples to live happily together until death does them apart. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.