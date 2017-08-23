Lesotho Products a Hit At World Expo

LESOTHO products have proved to be a hit at the ongoing at the World Expo Astana 2017 in Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Trade and Industry has revealed.

Lesotho is among 137 countries showcasing various products and investment opportunities at the expo which started on 10 June and ends on 10 September this year.

Lihaelo Nkaota, the Information Officer at the Ministry of Trade and Industry said other countries were particularly impressed by and bought Lesotho organic products such as honey, cosmetics and ornaments.

"Our organic products such as honey and cosmetics that are made with indigenous aloes have been well- received at the expo," Ms Nkaota said from Kazakhstan.

"Going forward, it will be important for us is to assist local producers so that they are able to satisfy demand for the products."

Ms Nkaota also revealed that Lesotho was one of 22 African countries that participated in this week's Africa Day exhibition at the Expo where they showcased the different investment opportunities offered by the country.

Lesotho presented on the three sectors of energy, manufacturing and tourism.

"Under the tourism sector, we focused on investment opportunities that would harness the advantages of the high altitude that our country is blessed with. Lesotho lends itself to high altitude games as an area of investment."

She said the rugged and high mountains presented opportunities for hot air balloons, parachuting as well as skiing.

On the manufacturing sector, Lesotho showcased investment opportunities in waste management services especially for the textile industry.

"There is an existing opportunity where we can profitably re-use the off-cuts from the factory floor to manufacture other products such as pillows and madras fillers," she said, adding, the liquid waste from the factories could also be used to manufacture fertilisers.

On the energy sector, Ms Nkaota said that due to high altitude of the country, Lesotho was looking for investors to set up wind farms to generate energy.

"Also, our country is blessed with above average sunshine per year, and that makes us a good location for engaging in solar power generation."

She added while concrete deals had not yet been secured at the Expo, it was important for participants to make useful connections for future cooperation and investment deals.