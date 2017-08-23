Lesotho: Senekal Upbeat On Pageant Prospects

MODEL and beauty queen, Mojabeng Senekal, is confident of bringing home the Miss Africa Continent 2017 title when the winner is crowned in Johannesburg, South Africa on 2 September.

Senekal will have to beat 27 other contestants to land the prestigious crown.

Launched in 2014, the Miss Africa Continent pageant aims is to empower young African women and tell African stories through them. It also seeks to partner with the United Nations in the fight against poverty and disease in Africa.

Lesotho's representative in the 2016 edition, Karabelo Makara made it to the top six.

Senekal this week told the Weekender that she was out to win as this was her last pageant and her victory would also break the hoodoo of locals losing out in major contests.

"Every contestant is expected to have an empowerment project in her home country before going for the competition and I have been part of the initiative of visiting different high schools in Maseru to motivate the students not to drop out of school as education is important," Senekal said.

"I will also make a presentation on domestic abuse as it is one of the major challenges affecting young ladies who often fail to report it.

"I have vast experience in international pageants which I am certain will give me a competitive advantage.

"This being my last pageant, I feel I must win it. Maybe I will compete in the Mrs World when I am married," she added.

The 23-year old BSc Environmental Science graduate from the National University of Lesotho has won several pageants including the Charity Award at the Face of Beauty International 2015 in Taiwan in October 2016. She also won the Face of Lesotho 2015, Miss Personality 2014, Miss Royalty 2014 and Miss NUL 2015.

Her trip is sponsored by Thaba Bosiu Cultural Village, T-shirt City, Nedcab Productions and Mantu Makhetha.