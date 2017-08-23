South Africa: Currie Cup in Full Swing As First Division Kicks Off

The Currie Cup season will launch into full swing on Friday when the First Division kicks off in Potchefstroom.

Last year's runners up, the Leopards , will host the SWD Eagles in the opening match at Olën Park, while Saturday's action sees Eastern Province take on the Boland Cavaliers at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth, the Griffons go up against the Welwitschias at the HT Pelatona Projects Stadium in Welkom and the Border Bulldogs line up against the Valke at the BCM Stadium in East London.

In Potchefstroom, the Leopards - who were champions in 2015 when they defeated the SWD Eagles in the final - will have their sights set on another strong start to the season after a clean-sweep of victories in the lead-up to last year's final. The Eagles have only won one of the last seven outings between the sides, but this statistic is expected to fuel their motivation to win.

The last time Eastern Province and the Boland Cavaliers met was in the Currie Cup Premier Division last season, with the Wellington side emerging 28-10 victors. Eastern Province, however, won three of their four fixtures in the Currie Cup First Division the last time they met in the competition in the 2012 and 2013 seasons.

Defending champions, the Griffons, will be determined to pick up where they left off last season after registering surprise away victories in the semi-final and final when they meet the Welwitschias in Welkom. The visitors from Namibia will have everything to play for after a disappointing debut season in which they were unable to win a match.

The Border Bulldogs, meanwhile, will be hunting their first home win against the Valke in the competition in three years when the sides meet at the BCM Stadium, although they will be inspired by their 54-29 away win last season.

Currie Cup First Division Round 1 fixtures:

Friday, August 25

Leopards v SWD Eagles

Venue: Profert Olën Park, Potchefstroom

Kick-off: 16:00

Referee: Egon Seconds

Assistant Referees: Orgeopotse Rametsi & Godwill Morobe

Saturday, August 26

Eastern Province v Boland Cavaliers

Venue: Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth

Kick-off - 15:00

Referee: Stuart Berry

Assistant Referees: Sindile Ngcese and Phumzile Mbewu

Griffons v Welwitschias

Venue: HT Pelatona Projects Stadium, Welkom

Kick-off - 15:00

Referee: Jaco Pretorius

Assistant Referees: Griffon Colby and Eon van Zyl

Border Bulldogs v Valke

Venue: BCM Stadium, East London

Kick-off - 15:30

Referee: AJ Jacobs

Assistant Referees: Rodney Boneparte and JP Clements

Source: Sport24