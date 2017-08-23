Namibia: School Programme Gets Food Support

The office of Otjozondjupa regional governor Otto Ipinge on Saturday handed over a variety of food items to support the Tsumkwe Senior Secondary School holiday classes which started on 19 August.

Ipinge had on 10 August this year during the commemoration of the Africa Day of Decentralisation at Tsumkwe pledged N$20 000 in support of the school's August holiday classes.

The control administrator in the Otjozondjupa regional governor's office, Betty Shitaatala, on behalf of Ipinge delivered bags of maize meal, rice, macaroni, 300 loaves of bread, sugar, boxes of milk, cooking oil, beef and cleaning detergents to the school.

Ipinge said in a statement read on his behalf that the food items were bought with part of the money which was donated to his office by the Namsov Community Trust this year.

His office had received its annual share of N$500 000 from the trust this year, and decided to use N$20 000 to support the pupils with their holiday classes.

Speaking on behalf of the pupils, junior regional councillor for the Tsumkwe constituency Alfeus Hokan thanked Ipinge for the support.

Hokan, a Grade 12 pupils at Tsumkwe SSS, is one of the beneficiaries attending the holiday classes.

He said a total of 106 learners, 90 in Grade 10 and 16 in Grade 12, were attending the classes.

Acting school principal Barbara Uatanaua said the food will be used to feed learners attending the extra teaching and learning programme in the mornings from 07h00 to 13h00, and in the afternoon from 14h00 to 16h00.

Uatanaua said the teaching and learning will be handled as normal classes, but with high intensity on those topics which some pupils appear to be struggling to understand.

- Nampa