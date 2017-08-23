Namibia: Fire Destroys Swakop Pharmacy, Doctors' Practice

One of the worst fires in recent history at Swakopmund destroyed doctors' practice and a pharmacy as well as threatened to burn down a furniture store, an art gallery, an optometrist and a music shop on the main road.

Miraculously, nobody was injured in the inferno.

Preliminary indications suggest that an electrical short circuit in the doctors' practice may have caused the fire just after lunch hour.

Although they could not save the practice and pharmacy, the Swakopmund fire brigade arrived at the scene within a few minutes during which they managed to keep the fire from spreading to adjacent shops.

The fire was under control about an hour later but still needed attention not to flare up again.

The Dolphin Pharmacy that was in the process of being renovated.

Members of the public helped shop tenants to remove expensive musical instruments and equipment from Young Ones' Music Store, while the gallery owners and the optometrist hoped nothing would come their way.

Swakopmund fire chief Adri Goosen said while his small team is always prepared for the worst, they face challenges when it comes to capacity.

This time around, the availability of water to hose down the fire seemed to have been a major problem since the fire trucks do not hold enough water for such big fires.

Fire hydrants in the town are limited, and this highlights the urgency to installing such facilities before another emergency of the same magnitude occurs.

In other incidents in the coastal town, a fire destroyed Woermann Brock supermarket, the Brauhaus restaurant and the Namigos Restaurant - all are in the central business district.