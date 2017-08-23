Namibia: Small Miners in Dispute Over Claim At Erongo Mountain

A 70-year-old woman from Usakos, who has a mining claim in the Erongo mountains, has opened a case of trespassing, theft and sabotage against a group of men who also mine in the area, alleging they are plundering her site.

Maria Goreses said she had been mining semi-precious stones in the area since 1999 and in 2010 she applied for a mining claim (reg. no. 68473), which was granted by the mining commissioner. She also has an environmental clearance certificate from the environment commissioner.

The Namibian is in possession of copies of both certificates.

There are many small-scale miners working in the Erongo mountains to get semi-precious stones, which are a hot-seller to jewellers as they offer a unique Namibian style jewellery which is in demand all over the world.

Goreses said she had marked the area and prepared to start mining when she fell ill in 2012 and had to undergo head surgery. She is only recovering now and is ready to return to her claim. She says she has about 30 people to help her.

The problem is that when she returned to her claim, other miners were working on the spot, and do not want to move, regardless of various complaints.

"They are stealing my rocks, and they are terrorising my people," Goreses told The Namibian. "They are taking out millions of dollars worth of stones."

She feels the alleged trespassers are not taking her seriously "because I am an old woman".

Erongo police crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu confirmed to this newspaper that a charge (CR 22/08/17) had been laid and that police are investigating.

"We are working with the Ministry of Mines and Energy to see if the allegations are true," he said.

Goreses said the claim is her only hope for a decent income as she is living off her pension and has to do some needlework to make ends meet.

One of the men against whom she laid a charge is Dawid Johnson.

Johnson told this newspaper that his uncle and another man Goreses had also laid a charge against, Filemon Awaseb, had been prospecting in the area since the 90s and he joined them around 2000 when he finished school.

"According to tradition, where you dig is yours. We have been there for long, and then she (Goreses) comes and claims (the site) where we are digging. Her registered claim is not even in the area where we dig; it is higher up," explained Johnson.

He said the area is communal land and therefore it should benefit everyone. He said because it was communal land, prospective small scale miners first require the approval of the traditional authority before getting approval from the ministry of mines.

Johnson said ministry officials should come to the area and measure out the claims they granted, and capture the coordinates into a data base.

"Then we will see where exactly her claim is and if we indeed are trespassing in her area. If it is so, then we can find a solution, and there should be no issue," he said.

Awaseb said he has been in the small scale mining business for 23 years, and claimed that he was one of the pioneers of mining in that area.

According to him, he was also the first to apply for a claim, but then there was "chaos" as the community felt he wanted to hog the area for himself, and so he left it.

"It was on communal land, which is supposed to benefit everyone. No one has the right to a claim unless they have approval from the traditional authority. I'm not stealing anything. We work for our children; we are not criminals. This is God's creation, and we can all benefit from it," he said.

"Maria is welcome to come get minerals too; there is enough space," Awaseb added.

Attempts to get comment from the mining commissioner were unsuccessful as he was said to be attending meetings most of the day. He did not respond to messages left for him to call back, by the time of going to the printers.