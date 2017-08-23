Namibia: I Won't Go - Kasuto

Ismael Kasuto, who was removed as National Union of Namibian Workers president over the weekend, yesterday said he will remain until he received a legitimate order to leave office.

Kasuto was removed by the majority of NUNW affiliates during a special central executive committee meeting held on Saturday to discuss issues affecting the federation, including governance and affiliate concerns.

In a statement issued yesterday, Kasuto said he was still the NUNW president, and claimed that the meeting which pushed for his removal was unconstitutional as it was initially scheduled for 16 September, and there had not been enough time to compile comprehensive financial statements to present at the weekend meeting.

"I have seen unconfirmed reports about the unconstitutional central executive committee meeting's outcome in the media, including an unsigned letter about my alleged suspension written on the federation's letterhead," stated Kasuto.

He said the meeting was bulldozed by the federation's secretary general Job Muniaro in collusion with "a few general secretaries" to address the letter of the Mineworkers Union of Namibia (Mun) regarding the "federation's governance and the NUNW Swapo party congress delegates" to allegedly suit those affiliates which had not paid their affiliation fees.

He added that those pushing for his removal were the ones who had not paid affiliation fees, and "they are always the ones bulldozing the federation's constitution to hand-pick their own delegates to congress".

"I still remain president of the NUNW, as elected by the national congress in 2015. I am happy to have served the workers, and should they feel that I should vacate the noble office, I would do so with dignity, as I respect democracy. Until then, I remain president," a defiant Kasuto said.

Kasuto, in his statements, also said anyone that may be against his stay to approach the courts.

"Should any party feel to the contrary let them approach the Court to determine the legality of such a decision," he said.

The unions, however, issued Kasuto with a legal notice ordering him to stop referring himself to as the president of the federation and to not carry out any activities in the name of the federation or else the unions will approach the High Court with an application against him.

The federation's vice president Albert Liswaniso yesterday confirmed that there were some affiliates which had not paid affiliation fees, but declined to name them, saying it was an internal matter.

The Namibian understands that all affiliate unions must be in good standing with the federation in order to stand a chance of sending delegates to the Swapo congress. The federation sends 16 delegates to the ruling party's elective congress.

Liswaniso said Kasuto "misunderstood himself" when he raised the issue of affiliation fees during Saturday's meeting, saying he (Kasuto) already knew there was internal conflict over affiliate unions not paying their affiliation dues, which was an issue the federation's administrative department was dealing with.

"Kasuto has been working for the federation for two years now; he knew these things already. Why is he raising them now, if he already knew how we deal with them?" Liswaniso asked, adding that it was wrong for Kasuto to raise internal issues at the meeting.

Kasuto also wrote a letter to Swapo secretary general Nangolo Mbumba yesterday to say delegates nominated at Saturday's meeting were not recognised by the federation because they were hand-picked.

"I would like to implore you to please wait for the NUNW president on the outstanding congress delegates' list, which shall be compiled by the federation's constitutional body, scheduled for 16 September," reads Kasuto's letter.

Liswaniso, however, said the delegates' list released after Saturday's meeting was the official NUNW list because the nominees had been vetted by the federation's structures. He added that he was not aware of any meeting scheduled for 16 September.

Muniaro yesterday refused to comment on Kasuto statements, saying he was not aware of the press statement because he was not in Windhoek.

Efforts to get comment from either Mbumba or Swapo's information secretary Helmut Angula proved unsuccessful.