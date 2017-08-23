23 August 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: 24 Drunk Driving Arrests in Two Weeks

The Standing Together Against Negligent Driving (Stand) campaign randomly screened 2 500 people daily, within two weeks this month.

Stand is a joint campaign currently supported by Hollard, MVA, Primedia, Media Solutions, Print Shop Windhoek, City Police, Namibian police, Self-Regulating Alcohol Industry Forum (SAIF), and Snyman Transport.

The campaign was held between 1 and 14 August in Windhoek, at Tsumeb, Outjo, Otavi, Grootfontein, Otjiwarongo, Okakarara, Okahandja as well as on the B1 and B2 highways from Karasburg to Swakopmund.

According to Stand statistics, about 14 000 drivers were stopped in Windhoek.

Henriette Crouse from Hollard Namibia said 88 arrests were made, 85 people were found with outstanding warrants for arrest, and 1 034 summons were issued.

Of the 88, about 24 people were arrested for driving under the influence (DUI).

Crouse noted that Stand also views corruption and bribery as grave matters, and will not tolerate any approach from drivers to pay their way out of their transgressions.

This message has been made clear to all officers manning the random screening checkpoints, and will be enforced strictly.

The time has come for all parties, being road users and those in charge of keeping the roads safe, to actively promote a mindset of positive change with regards to the way people drive.

