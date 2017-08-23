Namibia: Sand Wall Buries Teen Alive

A 14-year-old boy died on Monday at Outapi when a sand wall collapsed and buried him alive.

The incident happened at Oshitukafitu Village, police said yesterday.

Police identified the teen as Titus Sertitus.Police spokesperson inspector Pendukeni Haikali said the teen was playing with other children when the accident happened.

"The sand was used for a construction site near the boy's homestead," Haikali said.

Police also reported that the body of a 55-year-old Angolan national was found floating in a lake at Oshandi Village on Monday.

Haikali said the woman was identified as Lusia Kamati, and it was suspected that she had drowned.

According to Haikali, unknown suspects robbed an FNB Namibia ATM at the Old Power Station in Windhoek on Monday.

The robbers, the police said, got away with more than N$500 000.

"It is alleged that the suspect cut open the door to the ATM using a cutting torch, and deactivated the alarm before dismantling the machine.

"The police further alleged that the suspect also stole the storage device at the ATM. No suspects have been arrested yet, and police investigations continue," said Haikali.

Meanwhile Katima Mulilo police shot and injured a Zambian national who, along with another man, tried to flee after trying to smuggle rifles into the country.

Haikali said the men, aged 22 and 23, were found in possession of the rifles.