Namibia: China Condemns Poaching By Nationals

The Chinese government has strongly condemned Chinese citizens suspected of poaching and other illegal dealings in Namibian wildlife products, particularly ivory.

New Chinese ambassador to Namibia, Zhang Yiming, said this during his first media conference yesterday.

He advocated strong punishment for culprits found guilty of such acts.

"China will not defend its nationals involved in these banned activities, and we are determined to continue assisting and strengthening Namibia with its anti-poaching campaign," Zhang said.

The ambassador expressed dismay at how reports of these irregularities were slowly tarnishing China's image, adding that Namibia and the world as a whole should note that Chinese nationals involved in such activities did not represent the entire country.

He added that despite reports regarding poaching being true, some media coverage of China had been negative.

He said little was being reported on China's generosity, despite the country being a major development partner to Namibia.

"China has assisted Namibia in many projects. However, there is not enough coverage of that, and this is disappointing," he stressed.

Nonetheless, the ambassador said he was impressed with Namibia's development within a short timespan.

Zhang said he had already visited several ministries over the past three weeks since his appointment, and had assured officials of the Chinese government's commitment to strengthening ties between the two countries.

