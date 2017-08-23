Namibia: Windhoek and Katima Mulilo Sign MOU On Development

Katima Mulilo — The City of Windhoek and the Katima Mulilo Town Council signed a memorandum of understanding at Katima Mulilo yesterday that aims at quickening development between the two local authorities.

The agreement, which will last for five years, aims to strengthen areas of cooperation in human resource and capacity building, environmental and waste management, technical support and knowledge sharing, as well as resource-based assistance.

Speaking during the signing of the MoU, Windhoek Mayor Muesee Kazapua stressed that the two local authorities have a lot in common to learn and on which to improve.

He added that they need to identify areas of concern that need improvement.

Kazapua pointed out that capacity building in particular is an area which needs to be addressed during the term of the agreement.

He alluded that the increase in urban migration is a challenge being experienced by the two local authorities and serves as a threat to developmental plans.

"This has placed pressure on Windhoek as a capital city and as a heart for economic activities. We therefore believe that building capacity in our sister local authority will not only enhance decentralisation but also address the influx of people to Windhoek and major towns," said Kazapua.

His sentiments were shared by Katima Mulilo Mayor Georgina Mwiya-Simataa, who stressed that the agreement will help the town council achieve some the goals set in the Harambee Prosperity Plan and NDP 5.

"We also believe that this partnership will make its own unique contribution towards achieving macro-economy and the Harambee Prosperity Plan initiative, NDP5 and Vision 2030. We have no doubt that the cooperation we are endorsing today will also contribute significantly to strengthening the joint co-operation that exists between Zambezi and Khomas regions," she said.

This is the second time the two local authorities have entered into a partnership as they previously signed a MoU in 2008, which expired in 2013. Kazapua has high hopes that the new agreement will bear good fruits this time around.

"We should ensure that the cooperation remains as a working partnership with action plans and practical implementation of projects under the agreed areas of cooperation," he said.