Namibia: Two Arrested for Copper Cable Theft

Police on Monday arrested two suspects in connection with copper cable theft at Okahandja Park in Windhoek.

Four of the suspects escaped when police swooped on the group that was busy digging up the cables.

The two suspects were caught red-handed digging up the cables, which are estimated to be worth N$220 000.

According to the police, a municipal worker who stays in the area saw the suspects digging up the copper cables, and reported to the police.

Police said the suspects admitted that they have been stealing copper cables for quite some time.

The two suspects are due to appear in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court in Katutura tomorrow.

Wanaheda police station commander Josia Shikongo said "such acts hamper development, and regular patrols in crime-prone areas will continue".

Shikongo said despite the police's efforts, "copper wire theft keeps occurring because many people in those areas get access to electricity through cheap wires."