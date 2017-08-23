Mauritius: PM Discusses About Civil Service College and Training With Indian Representatives

press release

The Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, had a working session yesterday with representatives of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis at the Treasury Building in Port Louis.

Discussions focussed on the Civil Service College, training and innovation. The Indian delegation was accompanied by the Indian High Commissioner, to Mauritius Mr Abhay Thakur.

The Minister of Civil Service and Administrative Reforms, Mr Eddy Boissézon, the Secretary to Cabinet and Head of the Civil Service, Mr Nayen Koomar Ballah, and the Senior Chief Executive of the Ministry of Civil Service and Administrative Reforms, Mr K.S Pather were also present at the meeting.