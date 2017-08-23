23 August 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: PM Discusses About Civil Service College and Training With Indian Representatives

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, had a working session yesterday with representatives of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis at the Treasury Building in Port Louis.

Discussions focussed on the Civil Service College, training and innovation. The Indian delegation was accompanied by the Indian High Commissioner, to Mauritius Mr Abhay Thakur.

The Minister of Civil Service and Administrative Reforms, Mr Eddy Boissézon, the Secretary to Cabinet and Head of the Civil Service, Mr Nayen Koomar Ballah, and the Senior Chief Executive of the Ministry of Civil Service and Administrative Reforms, Mr K.S Pather were also present at the meeting.

Mauritius

Mauritius and Australia to Explore New Areas of Cooperation

Mauritius and Australia will explore new avenues of cooperation in various spheres ranging from education; blue economy;… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.