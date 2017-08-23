23 August 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: 'Les Gestes Qui Sauvent' Sensitisation Campaign Launched By Health Minister

A sensitisation campaign on "les gestes qui sauvent", organised at the initiative of the Mauritius Red Cross Society in collaboration with the Rose-Hill Transport Bus Services Ltd, was launched yesterday at Voila Bagatelle Hotel in presence of the Minister of Health and Quality of Life, Dr Anwar Husnoo.

The aim of this campaign is to raise awareness among members of the public on first aid tips that can save a person's life until the latter is taken care of by paramedics and doctors. The campaign consists of descriptive photos showing the necessary actions to be taken in different situations in order to save someone's life. These will be displayed on screens in several buses of the Rose-Hill Transport Bus Services Ltd.

On this occasion, Dr Husnoo highlighted that emphasis must be laid on prevention and on the right actions to be taken at the right time in order to save lives. He added that in many cases, accidents could have been avoided if proper care and attention were taken.

Furthermore, the Minister lauded the initiative of the Mauritius Red Cross Society and made an appeal to the organisation to extend the sensitisation campaign so to reach a greater number of persons.

