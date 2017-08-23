Mauritius and Australia to Explore New Areas of Cooperation

press release

Mauritius and Australia will explore new avenues of cooperation in various spheres ranging from education; blue economy; wave energy; fisheries; maritime protection; to investment and trade. These ventures will further help to strengthen the existing cooperation between the two countries.

This was at the fore of discussions yesterday during a working session between the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Seetanah Lutchmeenaraidoo, and the newly appointed High Commissioner of Australia to Mauritius, Ms Jennifer Dee, at the Newton Tower in Port-Louis.

In a statement, Minister Lutchmeenaraidoo emphasised that both Mauritius and Australia should embark on some major projects to enhance the existing bilateral relationship and create new possibilities of economic and cultural exchanges. According to him, the meeting also served as an opportunity to take stock of new areas of cooperation between the two countries.

For her part, the High Commissioner of Australia to Mauritius, Ms Jennifer Dee, spoke of the longstanding relationship that exists between Mauritius and Australia and expressed her willingness to carry forward this collaboration and come up with strong engagements that will benefit both countries.

Speaking about the maritime economy, she underlined that Australia is committed to provide maritime security and protection in the Indian Ocean and is opened up to the various opportunities with regards trade and investment. This, she added can help position Mauritius as a business platform between Australian and Africa.