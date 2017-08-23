Mauritius: Enhancing Transport System Is Imperative for the Modernisation of the Country, Reiterates PM

press release

Government is investing massively in infrastructure projects in view of upgrading and redefining the transport system of the country. The New Access Road from Mare d'Albert to the airport bears testimony of Government's effort in modernising the transport sector of which major infrastructural projects are prerequisites to better connect Mauritius.

The Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, made this statement yesterday, at the official opening of the New Airport Access road in Mare D'Albert. The Minister of Public Infrastructure and Land Transport, Mr Nandcoomar Bodha and other eminent personalities were also present at the event.

In his address, the Prime Minister highlighted that this road infrastructure project is responsive to the needs of the country which is entering in a new era of development. He underlined that the project to the tune of Rs602 million, did not have a budget overrun and commended Omnicane for providing the required land for its undertaking.

Prime Minister Jugnauth enumerated several key projects that will necessitate a modern and reliable transport system to ease connectivity and facilitate business activities. They are: the construction of a second passenger terminal; transforming the port into a regional maritime hub; the extended Mauritius Container Terminal berth which will be fully operational by October 2017; development of a quay for leisure crafts and fishing boats at Vieux Grand Port; a new Passenger Terminal Building at Les Salines to accommodate both Cruise and inter-island passenger traffic; and the Riche Terre Business and Industrial Park, amongst others. Speaking about the drug scourge and social ills in Mauritius, he reiterated his intent on addressing the problem and the mission of fostering a new environment safe and free from drugs.

For his part, the Minister of Public Infrastructure and Land Transport, Mr N. Bodha, reiterated that the three priorities of his ministry concerning the undertaking of the project were attained that is: no overrun of budget; completion of the project in due time; and quality work. He further underlined that the New Access Road has been constructed with innovative means and in the spirit of a new road design.

The New Access Road

The new access road, with a length of 4.5 km, to Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport connects the airport to the M1 motorway through a southern bypass of Plaine Magnien. The proposed route is a dual carriageway of 7.3 m wide and comprises three roundabouts and a grade separator interchange with a fly-over of 120m long. The project kicked-off on 23 March 2016.