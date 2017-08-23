South Africa: Two Elderly Women Fatally Wounded in Tsomo

press release

Two women, aged between 65 and 67 year-old, were shot and killed at Mdeni Location Gqogqora A/A Tsomo last night, 21 August2017. It is alleged that two men who pretended to be Police members from Pretoria, entered one of the homestead and requested to be accompanied to another house. On arrival at the second house, they allegedly drew a firearm and shot both of the women and they both died on the scene. The suspects left the scene afterwards.

Two cases of murder were opened and are currently under investigation.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga condemned this senseless killing of women and vowed that police will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the perpetrators will be brought to book. "We cannot allow the abuse and violence against the women and children, especially during the women's month and we also appeal to the community who have information to assist the police to speedily solve this matter, "said Lt Gen Ntshinga earlier today.