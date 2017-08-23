Angola: Elections/2017 - Governor of Lunda Norte Exercises Voting Right

Main opposition UNITA party leader and presidential candidate, Isaías Samakuva, has just cast his ballot at a… Read more »

On the occasion, the governor, who expressed the feeling of a "must fulfilled", asked other inhabitants of Lunda Norte of electoral age to flock to the polling stations to exercise their right of citizenship.

Dundo — The governor of Lunda Norte, Ernesto Muangala, has already exercised his right to citizenship with the casting of the ballot paper, shortly after the opening of the polls at 7 am in the 8028 polling station, table 2, located in the Higher School Pedagogical School of Lunda Norte (ESPLN).

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.