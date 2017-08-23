Angola: Elections/2017 - Governor of Lunda Norte Exercises Voting Right

Dundo — The governor of Lunda Norte, Ernesto Muangala, has already exercised his right to citizenship with the casting of the ballot paper, shortly after the opening of the polls at 7 am in the 8028 polling station, table 2, located in the Higher School Pedagogical School of Lunda Norte (ESPLN).
On the occasion, the governor, who expressed the feeling of a "must fulfilled", asked other inhabitants of Lunda Norte of electoral age to flock to the polling stations to exercise their right of citizenship.