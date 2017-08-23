23 August 2017

South African Police Service

South Africa: Police Confiscate Suspected Heroin Worth Over R2 Million Beitbridge Musina

Three suspects were arrested last night by police at Beitbridge border post for possession of suspected Heroin which weighed at 10,25 kg and has an estimated value of R2 050 000-00. The suspects were entering the country traveling in a big company truck.

Members of the South African Police Service and the South African Revenue Services were busy with the normal routine at the border post when the truck was directed to the cargo scanner. It was at this point that the scanner detected the drugs hidden under the bed compartment of the truck. The substance tested positive through the Heroin testing devise.

Three suspects aged 32, 36 and 41 were then immediately arrested and will face charges relating to possession and/or dealing in illegal drugs. The suspects will appear in Musina magistrate court soon.

