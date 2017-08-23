South Africa: Police Nab Four Men and Recover Stolen Vehicles in Separate Incidents Uitenhage

press release

In an effort to keep communities safe, swift response by members from KwaNobuhle, who acted on information received, led to the arrest of two men in possession of a stolen vehicle.

On Tuesday, 22 August 2017 around 14:00, police acted on information they received, which indicated that there were men that were stripping a vehicle that is believed to be stolen at the back of a house in Bangeni Street, KwaNobuhle. Police stopped at the address and they noticed a white Toyota Tazz at the back of the house with two men stripping some of its parts. A preliminary investigation has revealed that a vehicle was hijacked in KwaNobuhle on Saturday, 19 August 2017. A vehicle was towed away for further investigation. The two men, aged 34 and 39, were arrested and will appear in the KwaNobuhle Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 24 August 2017 on charges of possession of stolen property.

In a separate incident, on Tuesday 22 August 2017 around 16:00, police patrol vehicle spotted a suspicious vehicle parked in Acacia Street, Kamesh, and monitored the vehicle until two men climbed into the vehicle. The police approached the vehicle, and searched the two men. A preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle was hijacked in Humewood on Friday, August 18. A vehicle was towed away for further investigation. The two men, both aged 22, were arrested and will appear in the Uitenhage Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 24 August 2017 on charges of possession of stolen property.

Hijacking is a serious and violent crime and the SAPS is taking it as one of its priority crimes that also requires the involvement of our communities by sharing information via Crime Stop 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line 32211.