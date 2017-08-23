South Africa: St Faith's Missing Man Sought By Police

Today R2K releases statistics from MTN, Vodacom, Cell C and Telkom that show that government accesses tens of thousands… Read more »

Sipho Petros Tenza (55) of Mqangala area in St Faiths was reported missing by concerned family members when he did not return home after allegedly seeing a doctor in Ixopo. He was last seen on 7 August 2017 and was wearing a red long sleeve round-neck jersey, khaki jacket, trousers, and black and white rubber sandals. Anyone who has seen him or who knows his whereabouts is urged to contact Constable Zam Zama at St Faith SAPS on 039 835 0012 or 079 696 3556. Our Crime Stop number can also be contacted on 08600 10111.

