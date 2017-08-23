23 August 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Alleged Prophet Arrested for Raping Four Minor Children

The Saps Family violence, child protection and Sexual Offences Unit in Tzaneen have arrested a 32 year old self-proclaimed prophet for raping four (04) minor children in the Maake Policing area outside Tzaneen.

It is alleged that the four victims aged 12 , 14 ,14, and 16 who were ushers in the suspect's Church at Burgersdorp near Tzaneen were raped by a well-known Pastor and who is also calling himself a prophet from 2016 December until August 2017.

Allegations are that this Pastor raped all these victims inside the church on different dates after he invited them one by one to come to the church for prayer and while busy praying, he will then attack the victim and rape her.

The suspect will appear before Lenyenye Magistrate's Court soon on four rape charges.

The Police investigations are still continuing.

