South Africa: Sport and Recreation South Africa On Appointment of Ministerial Committees of Inquiry

press release

Appointment of Ministerial Committees of Inquiry

Into alleged issues of governance and non-compliance in relation to SASCOC (SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee); and

Into the FNB Stadium tragedy, 29.07.2017

Protocol

DM, DG officials of Sport and Recreation South Africa

Members of the media

Ladies and gentlemen

It is no secret that these two committees of inquiry were in the pipeline. Today I am officially announcing the terms of reference which will guide the work of these committees which are appointed in accordance with the Public Finance Management Act, 1999 (Act No. 1 of 1999) and its Treasury Regulations read with section 13(5) (a) of the National Sport and Recreation Act, 1998 (Act No. 110 of 1998 as amended), which authorises the Minister to intervene in any dispute, alleged mismanagement or any other related matter.

The full terms of reference will be made available to the media. Let me just highlight some of the issues:

First, in relation to the: Ministerial Committee of Inquiry to investigate alleged board related governance issues and non-adherence to SASCOC's constitution that impact negatively on SASCOC and sport in general:

This comes in response to numerous and serious allegations - some in the media, others directed to my office -from individual Board members, national federations and aggrieved individuals - allegations of poor governance, financial mismanagement and non-adherence to the SASCOC constitution - and the failure of the SASCOC Board to respond adequately to these allegations.

In the light of these serious allegations I have decided to appoint a Committee of Inquiry - consisting of a retired judge, 2 additional membersand a Team leader for leading evidence - all with experience in the field of constitutional matters, governance and administration to investigate, make findings, report on and make recommendations in relation to the mentioned Board related governance issues and alleged non-adherence to the Constitution of SASCOC. Such serious allegations have to be tested by an independent inquiry.

Fundamentally, the issue here is this: that the integrity of our national sports structures must always be above reproach - to safeguard the interests of all stakeholders - athletes, officials, sponsors and the fans. This is also critical to ensuring efficient and effective governance - which is a necessary foundation for our goals of development and transformation.

The retired Judge to chair the SASCOC Committee of Inquiry and the two assistants will be announced in due course.

Second, in relation to the: Ministerial Committee of Inquiry to investigate facts and events that led to the death and injury of spectators at a soccer match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs on 29 July 2017 at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg

The safety of fans must always be a priority. It cannot be that loyal fans go out to enjoy a day of sport only for tragedy to befall them. The bare facts are known to all of you: the stampede that occurred at the Chiefs - Pirates game at FNB Stadium on 29th July 2017 resulted in two deaths, two fans critically injured and a further 19 - including a child - receiving minor injuries. This can never be acceptable - hence the need for an Inquiry.

I am aware that the PSL is to hold its own investigation - and we welcome that. But this is a very serious matter where government has to take the lead - by appointing an independent committee of inquiry. It is also government that can implement legislative and regulatory measures that any findings and recommendations may require.

Given the sensitivity of this matter I do not want to say much or speculate on possible causes at this stage, save to outline some of the areas to be reviewed and investigated:

Stadium design - we are informed that the 2010 stadia were world-class in term of safety features. The Inquiry will need to interrogate this.

Government legislation - the Safety at Sports and Recreational Events Act, 2010 (Act No. 2 of 2010) - also based on international best practice and the findings of the Ngoepe inquiry into the Ellis Park tragedy - will need to be reviewed in response to any findings by the Committee of Inquiry. The Inquiry will also seek to determine whether the law was contravened. I need to make the point that any such violations uncovered by the Inquiry will automatically be referred by the Chairperson of the Inquiry to the NPA for prosecution.

Most importantly, the Inquiry will also look at the effectiveness of operational planning and procedures and make findings and recommendations accordingly.

The Ministerial Committee of Inquiry will consist of a retired judge, 2 additional members and a team leader for leading evidence - all with appropriate experience to investigate and report to the Minister of Sport and Recreation South Africa on the reasons which resulted in the death and injury of spectators at the soccer match at the FNB Stadium on 29 July 2017.

The actual appointments to the committees of inquiry are still in process, but I can announce the following names have been confirmed for the Inquiry into the FNB incident:

The Committee of Inquiry to investigate the FNB matter will be chaired by Judge Ronald Pillay and two other member to be announced in due course.

The terms of reference require that both committees of inquiry report back to the Minister of Sport and Recreation within one month of their appointment.

Thank you.

Issued by: Sport and Recreation South Africa