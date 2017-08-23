South Africa: Sasco's Mini-Zumas Disrupt SRC Election At TUT

press release

Yesterday, in the run-up to the critical SRC elections taking place today and tomorrow at the University of Pretoria and the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), I and the DA Member of Parliament in the Portfolio Committee of Higher Education and Training, Hlomela Bucwa, visited these campuses.

We were deeply concerned by the disruptions caused by the ANC-aligned SASCO on the TUT campus. Members of SASCO are allegedly preventing bus services on this campus to access the main campus.

We have reason to believe that in keeping with their character, they disrupt the bus company because the service provider refused to pay SASCO leaders kick-backs or extortion money.

For years SASCO has hijacked learning institutions for their own looting purposes rather than to represent the true interests of students.

The DA Students Organisation (DASO) condemns the actions of SASCO in the strongest terms and we call on the university council as well as the presiding officer to investigate the matter.

Not only do the disruptions prevent students from attending class, it halters free and fair elections as guaranteed by the constitution of the republic.

We call on students at TUT to turn out in their masses to vote DASO and defy the obstacles created by the mini-Zumas.

During our visits to both TUT as well as the University of Pretoria, we outlined how critical these elections are to ensure that students have representatives that will represent all the students, particularly the most vulnerable.

DASO has proven that we are the only credible alternative that will put students first. The organisation will continue to work towards winning the SRC elections on campuses and show force in the run-up towards the 2019 national elections

A DASO-led SRC at each of these institutions will benefit students as we will work with our local governments and our representatives in the provincial legislature and the National Assembly to address the needs of all students.

DASO will advocate for all students and ensure that no student is left behind.

Yusuf Cassim MP

DASO National Leader