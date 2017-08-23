Liberia: 'Supporters Fooling Candidates'

The political atmosphere is still inundated with claims and counter-claims of victory by supporters of each of the candidates since the first presidential debate that brought face to face four of the many presidential contenders.

Alexander Cummings of the Alternative National Congress, Charles Brumskine of the Liberty Party, Joseph Boakai of the Unity Party and Benoni Urey of the All Liberian Party locked horn in the maiden debate that took into consideration specific thematic areas including the economy, security, rule of law amongst others.

The debate aimed to provide Liberians or voters the chance to know the platforms and agendas of the candidates vying for the presidency in the vote on October 10.

Supporters of the each of the candidates have brazenly been making claims of having upper hand in the debate, without providing a clear-cut delineation of how they are deriving the conclusions or judgments.

The ongoing claims of winning debate mainly by supporters of the concerned candidates is being received with mixed-reaction in some quarters with suggestions it is intended to cajole them (candidates) to believe that Liberians are leaning towards their side.

Supporters of Cllr. Brumskine have since made claims that he is the winner of the debate, the same being with supporters of Boakai and Cummings. Not much is coming from the camp of Mr. Urey, though those who watched or listened to the debate rated him as "the Donald Trump," a reference of his vowed tough stance on many issues.

"The supporters are trying to mislead or fool the candidates by making them to believe that they won the debate, without concrete proof," remarked a political commentator who said he did not think a particular candidate came out victorious.

"I think the candidates did well, although some did not provide clear-cut answers to the questions in terms of how they intend to execute some of the things promised."

He said it was normal for supporters of each of the candidates to make brag of winning as a way of impressing upon the candidates, adding "this is wrong in election." "It is important to single the candidate's shortcomings on the campaign trail to make him to do better."

Cummings wins

Supporters of ANC's Alex Cummings have been jubilating since the end of the debate on grounds that their man overcame the rest of the candidates in discussing and dissecting the issues.

Besides supporters claim of unverified victory, a so-called poll conducted by the "The New Dispensation," an online news outlet after the debate put him above the rest.

According to the entity, the newcomer to politics, a retired Coco Cola executive, won the debate with 56.9%, representing 33 respondents, followed by a distant second place finisher, Cllr Charles Brumskine of the Liberty Party, taking 27.59%, representing 16 respondents.

A total of 58 respondents participated in the poll and the Vice President of Liberia, Joseph Boakai of the Unity Party came third, winning 12.07% of the respondents and Mr. Benoni Urey, a Liberian businessman of the "All Liberians Party" coming last taking a single digit of 3.45%, representing just 2 respondents of the 58 respondents who participated in the poll.

In the poll, respondents were asked the question, "Who Do You Believe Won the Liberia 2017 First Presidential Debate"? The poll was conducted online and shared with 61 Liberian social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and Instagram with Liberian Facebook groups accounting for 99.9% of the respondents with the poll accumulatively reaching over 450,000 Liberians on these platforms.

Charles Brumskine

Contrary to the poll conducted by New Dispensation, a local daily reported, a day after the debate, that the LP strongman had won. It was indicated that he showed courage and strength in articulating the issues, providing clear answers and stating exactness about his plans and policies.

The erudite lawyer, on the back of what had been reported, told a gathering of pastors that winning the debate meant that God has chosen who the next president should be.

Veep Boakai

In the same vain, supporters of VP Boakai of the ruling Unity Party took the airwaves to trumpet the standard-bearer's debate prowess, naming him as the winner. In most cases, the candidates leave the judgment with the public or the media to make a determination, but it is their supporters taking the lead in declaring victory for the candidates.

Supporters' claims and counter-claims of victory since the debate seemed to have a wooing undertone about the preparedness of their candidates to lead the country.

However, unlike Western democracies, presidential debates in Liberia are rare as they are not considered as tools in determining the outcome of election.

Experts are indicating that Liberians go to elections with a made-up mind to vote for particular candidates, not necessary what the person has to offer.

According to them, debates are necessary in election, but Liberia or Liberians do not put trust into it as a way of determining the best candidate whose platform addresses the burning problems still confronting the nation.