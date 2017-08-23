Liberia: Rice Price to Drop?

With 48 days to the Presidential and Legislative Elections scheduled for October 10, 2017, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has issued an Executive Order suspending tariff on Liberia's staple food, rice. Executive No. 87 is an extension of Executive Order No. 80 - thus suspending tariff on rice.

A release from the Executive Mansion said this Executive Order takes effect as of August 22, 2017.

According to Executive Order 87, the President is quoted as saying "whereas, the Government of Liberia is committed to ensuring that the prices of certain basic commodities on the Liberian market are affordable and do not impose unnecessary burden on the people; that the government conducted an assessment and evaluation on the causes of increases in the price of various strategic commodities, and intends to initiate measures to ameliorate the situation."

Although the price of rice has been high and uncontrollable for years, Executive Order noted that in furtherance of the findings of the assessment, government has recognized the need to curb the continuous increase in the price of rice, the country's staple, in order to make it affordable for purchase.

The Executive Order further disclosed "there exists a need for exigent measures to achieve the desired objectives of easing the economic burden on the citizens and residents to enable access to the staple food and such measures cannot await long Legislative processes; and whereas in the exercise of the Executive Power vested in the President by the Constitution, the President issued Executive Orders No. 11, 19, 45, 61, 70, and 80 suspending import tariffs on rice in the interest of the public, and circumstances again necessitate similar measures."

"Now therefore, the Government of Liberia in its desire to continue bringing relief to the public hereby extends Executive Order No. 80, suspending the import tariff on rice as classified under Tariff No. 1006.30.00 (in packaging of more than 5kg or in bulk); 1006.30.00 (in packaging of at least 5kg); and 1006.40.00 (broken rice) under the revenue Code of Liberia Act 2000 as amended," Executive Order No. 87 concluded.

It remains unclear whether the price of rice will reduce in line with the presidential order as the government through the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has always said it has no control over prices.