Liberia: 'Don't Vote for Men'

The Standard Bearer of the Liberia Restoration Party, MacDella Cooper has called on Liberian women to only vote for female candidates during the presidential and representative elections.

Madam Cooper said women continue to suffer different challenges despite their contributions to society and as such, Women must stand by each other by voting for their colleagues.

She said when more female are elected in government, they will properly address the different issues affecting women especially the issues of rape and security.

Cooper pointed out that the pending elections are for women because of the tremendous progress Liberia experienced under the first female President, Madam Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf.

She assured the women that if given an opportunity to lead, her leadership will restore success and dignity to Liberians, who have lost self-value due to the challenges they are faced with.

The presidential candidate made the statement in Monrovia when she spoke at a two-day dialogue on Reaffirmation of Non-Violent Act, 30% Women inclusion, Rape and Drug Abuse organized by the ECOWAS Women in Liberia in collaboration with Women Organizations.

She said her leadership will focus on the development of young people through economic empowerment because 90% of Liberian homes are without fathers.

For her part, the Vice Chairlady of the Alternative National Congress (ANC,) USA, said women's rights remain a major concern for the party.

Mouna Farhat said ANC will ensure full participation of women in government when her party wins the election.

She encouraged the women to vote for leaders who understand the problems and have solutions to improve the livelihood of Liberians.

She said the ANC remains committed to providing social opportunities and education for the young people of Liberia.

Earlier, Mouna Kanneh, President of ECOWAS Women in Liberia said women inclusion and rights remain paramount to her organization.