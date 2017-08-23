23 August 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Urey Blames Budget Deficit

The Standard Bearer for All Liberian Party (ALP) has attributed the frequent budget deficit in Liberia to government's unfriendliness to business institutions.

Speaking at the recent Presidential debate, Benoni Urey said "we have deficits because we believe that this government and others appear to be too business unfriendly."

Urey: "We must create environment where the tax regime must be fair. We will continue to have deficits until these things are treated."

He added that the issue is hampered by the fact that at least eighty percent of the national budget is recurring expenses.

"How can we develop our country when 80 percent is on recurring expenses?" Urey asked.

He told the gathering that the whole process of budgeting is a planning phenomenon, noting "If the budget is not done professionally and realistically you will always have a deficit."

The ALP strongman said when elected, he will work with the Legislature to ensure that the Ministry of Planning be recreated because it is the heart of the country, especially coming out of a civil war and in the instance where the country is in the situation it is in today.

"We have to have qualified people. I will immediately accept a 50 percent salary reduction and will require legislators to do the same," Urey promised.

