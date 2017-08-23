Liberia: 'Liberia Is Donor's Dependent'

Vice President Joseph N. Boakai has criticized Liberia for being too dependent on donor support.

Speaking at the recent presidential debate, Ambassador Boakai said "we are too dependent on donors. An overprotective child cannot be self-reliant."

The Vice President said if elected, his administration will focus on generating revenue from within rather than looking up to donors for support.

Ambassador Boakai also said his administration will insist on a balanced budget, noting that Liberia lacks fiscal discipline.

He added: "We have the confidence but we must have the desire and determination to do the right thing. We need to spend our money wisely."

Taking aim at some of his rivals, the Vice President said "you only change the rules when you in the game. All of us have served in government; we need the discipline to be responsible. Mr. Boakai charged: "We are the only country of 21 parties and all of us are in government."

The Vice President said Liberia has the resources to develop the country and improve the lives of the people, once used wisely.

He said his government will endeavor to open up the country through the construction of roads, thereby making it easier to commute from one area to another.