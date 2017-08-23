Liberia: Ellen Submits Transition Bill

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has submitted to the National Legislature an instrument seeking for the enactment of a new law, titled "The Presidential Transition Act."

President Sirleaf in her communication accompanying the draft bill said, the instrument seeks to put in place an arrangement for the transfer of administration from one democratically elected President to another.

The proposed presidential Transition Act is currently in the possession of the House's committees on Governance, Judiciary and Executive, to be reported to plenary in one week.

According to the President, the aim of the arrangement is to setup the framework for the smooth transfer of political powers and governance.

The purpose of the proposed law, President Sirleaf noted, is to build a strong foundation and culture that would enhance a democratic value for sustainable peace, management and regulation of the transfer of political power and consider other matters.

The communication indicated that the proposed law when enacted will continue the path of peaceful resolution, smooth transition of political power and governance, stability and a sustained democratic development.

President Sirleaf noted that her request comes against the background that other countries striving to consolidate and sustain their fledgling democracies incorporate provisions of immunity for former presidents and vice presidents with the aim of encouraging outgoing leaders not to want to entrench and perpetuate themselves in office.

The communication concluded by calling on the lawmakers to use their wisdom to determine whether it will be deemed necessary that immunity provisions would contribute to the promotion of a healthy, vibrant and irreversible path for Liberia.