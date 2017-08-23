Liberia: Commending the LNP for a Great Job

Since He Took the mantle of authority at the Liberia National Police (LNP), Inspector General Gregory Coleman has been focused on transforming the police with image building and professionalism being his priorities. Ahead of the political process leading to October 10 Presidential and Representative Elections, the LNP embarked on a nationwide non-violence campaign.

The LNP's Message was clear to the people, thus, requesting them to avoid violence and that they should not be used by politicians to cause trouble. During the non-violence, authorities of LNP also held discussions with political parties and civil society organizations aimed at helping the police to maintain the peace. Interestingly, police officers were also warned against taking sides during these elections and/or the political process. The Police Chief emphatically told the officers to perform their duties with professionalism and ethical standards because doing so, would redeem the lost image of the 'Men in the Blue.'

In Furtherance Of LNP's commitment to ensuring that the elections are held peacefully and freed of violence, three or more senior police officers were assigned to each political party during the start of political campaign on July 31, 2017. Since then, the officers have been present at the headquarters of those parties providing the necessary briefs relative to political rallies and activities. No noise or complaints of intimidation by the officers assigned with the various political parties. Rallies and other campaign activities have been guided by the police officers which have so far being going well.

On Saturday, August 19, 2017 during the campaign launch of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), many Liberians were in doubt that violence would have erupted apparently judging from police-CDC past. Fortunately for peaceful Liberians and unfortunately for evil minded individuals, the LNP in collaboration with the CDC ensured that there was no confusion during the political event. The Police must be commended for going the extra mile to protect lives and properties and ensuring the free movement of vehicles and individuals on that day.

This Is The first in eleven years for the LNP to perform exceptionally during these political times. For us, the distinct performance by the Police has given hope to Liberians that officers are ready to play their neutral role during and after the elections. The professional manner in which the LNP has been operating since the political process began cannot be ignored.

We Urge The LNP to always play its neutral role as peace officers and desist from seeking partisanship. It is our hope that authorities at the Police Department will not be complacent as there are challenging times ahead. We join other Liberians to appreciate your hard work so far.