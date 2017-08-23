Cameroon: Tobin, Kumbo - Two Catholic Schools Burnt Down

As reported exclusively by THISDAY on Tuesday, Chang Chun-Yatai forward in the Chinese Super League, Odion Ighalo, made… Read more »

Two primary schools in the Tobin and Kumbo managerial areas of the Diocese of Kumbo were on the night breaking Saturday, August 5 burnt by unidentified persons. The action that took place almost simultaneously at about 2,30am apparently targeted offices. At STS Tobin, in the Tobin Parish, the Headmaster's office that is located in the Nursery School block was burnt down to ashes. According to the headmaster, he was alerted at about 2am and all attempts by neighbours to save his office were futile. The fire burnt down everything in his office including documents and furniture. ¨The history of the school has been destroyed together with didactic materials recently donated by some foreign donors," the Headmaster said. The same scenario was witnessed at St Charles Luanga Catholic School, Rooh Bui in the Kumbo Parish where the Head teacher's office was equally razed down to ashes. Meanwhile on August 3, there was a failed attempt to burn down St Augustine's College, Nso, one of the oldest confessional educational establishments in the North West Region. The culprits succeeded in roasting some bunk beds in some dormitories. These burnings are coming on the eve of planned resumption of Catholic schools in the Diocese of Kumbo. According to an initial programme that was made public in churches in the Diocese, all Catholic, educational institutions were scheduled to resume on Monday, August 7. The situation is apparently scaring most parents who were already preparing their kids for school reopening.

