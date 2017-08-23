Cameroon: Unity Soccer Tournament - Ministers Cheer Momo Youths

A football tournament to promote peace, unity and development in Momo Division took place in Mbengwi on August 20, 2017.

Events in Mbengwi, Momo Division featured actions and activities that inspire peace, unity and development. The Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Supreme State Office and an illustrious daughter of Momo Division, Mbah Acha Rose Fomundam is the promoter of the event that offered a rare moment for inhabitants to celebrate togetherness, peace, unity and development through a football tournament in Mbengwi on August 20, 2017. It was indeed, a crowd puller with the public rushing to cheer high profile guests, among them members of government, officials of FECAFOOT, the North West Region, former Indomitable Lions and other invitees. The finals of the soccer encounter that pitted Bome Ngyembo FC against Lower Moghamo FC had more than entertainment to showcase. It was a day to promote values that inspire nation building. Setting the tone, Minister Mbah Acha Rose Fomundam preached unity for Momo sons and daughters and peace as the gateway for the division to emerge in football development and prosperity. She hailed the visiting guests and the nation's sport heroes who travelled to inspire and promote the development of sports in Momo Division. In all, Bome Ngyenmbo FC emerged the best team in the tournament after beating Lower Moghamo FC, 7-6 after penalty kicks while Ashong FC took home President Paul Biya's special price as the best squad in the promotion of living together. Guzang FC and Mbengwi FC female teams retired with special fair play prices from the First Lady, Chantal Biya.