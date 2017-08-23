22 August 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Economic Transformation - Pan-African Experts On Working Visit

By Amindeh Blaise Atabong

The Executive Secretary of Africa Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF) is leading a team to Cameroon to help the country build human and institutional capacities.

The Executive Secretary of Africa Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF), Prof Emmanuel Nnadozie is leading a delegation of Pan-African experts on a working visit to Cameroon. The officials of ACBF; established by African Governments and their development partners, are in the country on the invitation of the Government, to help Cameroon move faster towards economic emergence. The delegation which arrived Cameroon on Saturday August 19, 2017, yesterday held a working session with the Minister of the Economy, Planning and Regional Development, Louis Paul Motaze. After the meeting, Prof. Emmanuel Nnadozie told reporters he debated with the Minister on how ACBF can more effectively accompany and support the efforts of the Government to bring about sustainable development in the continent. "We discussed issues ranging from how to really build the necessary capacity in the ministry as well as across the economy so as to be able to design and implement policies that will engineer economy growth, create jobs for the young people and bring about economic transformation in the country," the ACBF Executive Secretary said. The meeting was equally an opportunity for the renowned economist to brainstorm on the outfit's fourth strategic plan (2017-2021) for Cameroon with the Minister. Before leaving the country tomorrow, the Executive Secretary of ACPF and his team will participate in the Pan-African Parliamentary Conference as well as meet with other Government officials.

