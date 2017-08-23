Cameroon: Renewable Energy - Cameroonian Youth Wins International Competition

As reported exclusively by THISDAY on Tuesday, Chang Chun-Yatai forward in the Chinese Super League, Odion Ighalo, made… Read more »

Monique Ntumgia, the Cameroonian youth who won the international competition on renewable energy dubbed "Innovating Project of Renewable Energy" has been described as get way into youth entrepreneurship. The laureat was received in audience on August 17, 2017, by the Minister of Small and Meduim Sized Enterprises, Social Economy and Handicraft, Laurent Serge Etoundi Ngoa. Speaking during the ceremony, the minister said the award won in Kigali was one that brought Cameroon joy and that government is in support for such a project. He revealed that he was delighted to welcome the young winner of the Africa youth connect for renewable energy, Monique Ntumngia. He urged Cameroonian youths to be engaged in entrepreneurship in order to be self-employed. Monique Ntumngia,said: " I am very happy to have emerged the winner amongst the over 100 projects presented by entrepreneurs during the competition. I wish the government will finance my project and set up the incubator in the area of renewable energy in order to make Cameroon the focal point in the world."

