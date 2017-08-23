Liberia: Harsh Penalty Awaits Rapists

With 48 days to the 2017 general and presidential elections in Liberia, the standard bearer of Liberia Restoration Party (LRP) has vowed to take harsh measures against would-be rape perpetrators when elected as president of Liberia.

MacDella Cooper maintained that rape would be an abomination under her administration when she becomes successful in the 2017 polls. She spoke Tuesday at the start of a two-day dialogue on reaffirmation of non-violent act, 30 percent women inclusion, and rape and drug abuse, facilitated by the Economy Community of West African States (ECOWAS) women in Liberia in collaboration with women organizations held near the Fish Market in Congo Town.

Ignorance of the laws accuse, therefore she will not failed to name, shame and prosecute people guilty of rape and other sexual and gender related issues comforting women and children in Liberia.

According to her, rapists will be sentenced to life time imprisonment if found guilty of the act, adding "anyone who rapes children under my administration will not see day light; you going to suffer in prison if the judge rules that you are guilty of the act."

Madam Cooper indicated that progress in fighting rape has been undermine due to failure on the part of relevant authorities to put in place strong measures against people involved in the act as well as protecting the victims.

To ensure this happens, the LRP political leader said she wants each branches of government operate independently rather than taking mandates or instructions from a particular arm of government.

Madam Cooper also disclosed that her administration will adequately empower the judiciary branch of government so as to be effective in fast tracking as well as dealing with rape related matters; noting that no one is big enough to go against the rule of law.

Speaking further, she mentioned that rehabilitation centers for street children, equal job creation for Liberians amongst others things are key on her agenda if elected as president.

She explained that over the years 90 percent of women in the country are heads of households, something she termed as sad and the situation needs to be addressed.

Cooper also pointed out that rehabilitation centers will be built across the country to cater to children (zogos) that involved into drugs consumption, thereby giving them a well-deserved future.

Zogos, in the Liberian parlance is a name given street bandits and drug users who steal and jerk others belonging around the street corners. She linked the act of drug consumption to the many challenges young people face in present day Liberia.

Meanwhile, the dialogue is aimed at discussing the welfare including issues affecting women in the country as well as ensuring a violence free elections in October of this year.

The two-day event brought together stakeholders, representatives of political parties and civil society organizations amongst others.