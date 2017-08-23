Liberia: Association of Liberian Universities, Partners Sign Memorandum of Understanding

Monrovia — The Association of Liberian Universities has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Ghana Technology University College and the M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences in India to deliver the first ever PhD. Programmes in Liberia.

The programmes which are in the Area of Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy, Dental Sciences, Management and Commence, Science and Humanities, Art and Design and Hospitality Management and Catering Technology are expected to roll out by the close of the year.

Speaking at the signing ceremony Tuesday at the Bam Library Meeting Room at the African Methodist Episcopal University in Monrovia, the President of the Association of Liberian Universities, Dr. Joseph T. Isaac said ceremony is an important step to delivering higher education in Liberia.

"ALU collaborates with institutions of higher education to build a better future for the next generation of learners."

"The Association began formal operations in August 2006 with six Universities," Isaac intoned.

The six Universities are said to be University of Liberia, Stella Maris Polytechnic, African Methodist Episcopal University, Cuttington University, United Methodist University and the African Methodist Episcopal Zion University.

Grand Bassa Community College and Tubman University became members of the association followed by the incorporation of all four-year community and junior colleges as members in January 2017.

Dr. Isaac expressed delight over the MOU which was culminated after several months of hard work.

He stressed that the partnership will enable a workable PHD in three ways that would be deliver locally in the Liberian educational market system.

Isaac believes the MOU will promote values of relevant quality higher education that leads to social, culture and economic developments in Liberia.

For his part, Ghana Technology University College President, Professor Odei Darkwa registered the institution willingness and privilege to bring its rich experience in the transnational educational market aim at facilitating the introduction of new programs.

"I am delighted to present our brand of transnational education to the Liberian market through our partnerships in India and I am hopeful that this country will embrace this new age as we work with players in the education sector to develop and enhance the manpower needs of this country and the sub-region," Darkwa said.

At the same time, expressing his appreciation for the partnership and the opportunities it offers all parties, the Vice Chancellor of M.S. Ramiah University of Applied Sciences, Professor S.R. Shankapal stressed his institution's intention to work with colleagues in Ghana and Liberia to roll out the PHD Programs.

According to him, his institution as a leading university not only in India but Asia involvement in the program is not only meant to contribute to knowledge but to solve real life problems for the people of Liberia and the continent at large.

The PHD Program adapts a flexible and convenient approach to learning which ensures that qualified candidates are able to acquire a first class international degree without relocating to country of the awarding institution.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by a delegation from Ghana Technology University College, including Ms. Millicent Owusu Boakye Head Office of International Affairs and Ms. Afua Amankwa Sarkodie, Deputy Director, University of Relations and Institutional Advancement as well as a delegation from India which include Prof. Govind R. Kadambi, Prof. Gurmail Singh, Dr. K.M. Sharath Kumar, Pro-Vice-Chancellor. Also present were members of the Association of Liberian Universities.