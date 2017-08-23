Liberia: Patrick Komoyan Support Swells in Montserrado County District-3

Monrovia — With less than a month into campaign activities across Liberia, some political actors including presidential and representative candidates are gradually becoming famous to the voting populace in their political strategies.

Their popularities are fast increasing from several endorsements and campaign strategies to win the voters' minds.

Over the weekend, a candidate vying for the representative seat of Montserrado County District-Three was identified by the Progressive Alliance Movement of Liberia as outstanding and most competent to represent his people.

According to the group National Chairman Mamadee Keita, a recent survey shows that Patrick Komoyan, has demonstrated a patriotic and nationalistic leadership style among his people which has placed him in the right position for national decision making and policies expedient to transform their lives.

Keita said, the representative hopeful is better suited for the post than most of his contenders because of his selfless lifestyle displayed in time past.

"The need therefore for individual possessing the qualities of patriotism and nationalism to be elected to the House of Representatives on October 10, 2017 has become a major national concern for the Progressive Alliance Movement of Liberia and its affiliate organizations," Keita said.

He noted that the group conclusion follows independent and impartial assessment by its Evaluation and Monitoring Team in Montserrado County on various candidates within the district.

Keita complained over acts of majority of Liberia's current lawmakers developing culture of selfishness and unpatriotic attitudes, which according to him should not be so.

The team further reported that unlike other representative candidates, Komoyan has remained consistent in making outstanding contributions to improvement of the general welfare of residents of the district dating as far back as 2000.

With Komoyan standing in the district representative gap come October; Keita believes there would be more improvement in developmental initiatives, accountability and integrity management to properly supervise the district.

He outlined Komoyan's free education program that had been operating for the past four years, his leadership ability to provide security, healthcare and construction of three bridges as well as the construction of hand pumps for residents as some marks that put him in better position for the seat.

The Progressive Alliance Movement of Liberia head registered that the meaningful contributions outlined by him are impacting the lives of residents of Montserrado County District and were done through the personal efforts of Komoyan.

He said: "It is the conclusion of this movement that Hon. Komoyan will serve and do more for this district, therefore, I hereby announce Hon. Komoyan as the best representative candidate of electoral district number three Montserrado County in the October 10, 2017 elections."

In response, Komoyan lauded the group for the endorsement noting that it adds to support he is receiving in and out of Liberia.

According to him, his contribution to human and infrastructure development in the district clearly shows his love to transform the lives of his people.

Komoyan who stated that he believes in much work than speaking things that cannot be done wants others residents to begin giving their limited contribution to the district development void of politics.

The ANC Montserrado County District Number Three Candidate also warned residents of the district to desist from tearing down of flyers.

This, he said is tantamount to pre-electoral violence has the tendency of provoking supporters of affected parties to anger.