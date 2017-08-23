Liberia: Church Summons Political Leaders to Discuss Successful Elections

Monrovia — A conference to gather political leaders to discuss the future of Liberia and the conduct of violent free elections is expected to kick up on August 25, 2017.

The church of Liberia under the auspices of Turning Point Liberia is bringing church leaders and political leaders to discuss the way forward in these elections.

The Head of Turning Point Liberia Bishop Jonathan Foxx is calling political leaders to use this opportunity to interface with the church.

"This is to evaluate their moral and spiritual values, which we believe will grant us as community of Christian believers the insight to make a Godly and wise decision come October, for the first time in the history of Liberia, Church leaders have surface to address issues pertaining to the General elections."

"Over the years, the Christian community had been silent when it comes to certain national events which are considered extreme and out of the scope for churches."

"This time around, things appear a little different," Bishop Foxx said.

Bishop Foxx cautioned political leaders to run is violent free election and should be willing to accept the outcome of the result adding that NEC should conduct free and fair elections.

"Election violence has been a message we have propagating, if a winner is declared other people should except, we have fragile peace and we do not want any commotion and stir up on the other hand we are cautioning the election commission to be fair and free in this elections," Bishop Foxx added

Bishop Foxx said, eight major political parties invitation adding that they have consented to be at program.

"We served Vice President Joseph Boakai, Macdonald Wento, Oscar Cooper, Mills Jones, Benoni Urey, Macdella Cooper, Cllr. Charles Brumskine and Ambassador George Weah, some of them have consented to be there, all senior pastors in Monrovia, we have served them letter and our delegates out of town are on their way," Foxx said.

Bishop Foxx said, over the years they have realized that the church has been silent during these critical times in the nation history.

"It (church) has been backbench, ostracized and probably because the church has been dormant and so the church has been used by political leaders and political parties in their quest to take power," He averred.

"we say this time around things has to change, we have to become major contributor to the happens in the country especially major events, like general election, we don't want to put people into power based on sentiments or tribal connection, we want make sure if we are voting people is based on competence and not just competence but they are Godly and hold moral value for the society."

Bishop Foxx added that at the convention they are going to asked candidates valued base question adding that they have served every candidates invitation.

Bishop Foxx furthered that if the Christian community has been engaged during electoral process adding that some of the odds in the society would have been curbed.

"The church is the moral consciences of the society, when it is silent, moral decadent set in, when the Church is silent there is degeneration in values and norms that should control the nation, we believe if the church has been up to the task, taking these kinds of step people wouldn't have come to power without these moral and social values," Bishop Foxx added.