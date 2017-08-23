23 August 2017

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberia: President Sirleaf Presents Act Seeking Smooth Transition to Legislature

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Liberian Government
President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf
By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has submitted to the National Legislature a bill titled Presidential Transportation Act, 2017.

In the draft bill, the President stressed the importance to establish an arrangement for the transfer of administration from one democratically elected President.

In the draft bill, the arrangement will set up the frame work for smooth transfer of political power and governance.

The purpose of this law is to build a strong foundation and culture that embrace democratic value for sustainable peace, management, and regulation of the transfer of political power and other related matters.

This act when passed into law will continue the path of peaceful resolution, smooth transition of political power and governance, stability and a sustained democratic development.

More on This

Further, in the bill, President Sirleaf said, other countries striving to consolidate and sustain their fledgling democracies incorporate provisions of immunity for former Presidents and Vice Presidents which are intended to encourage outgoing leaders not to want to entrench and perpetuate themselves in office.

"I have not set to include such provisions into this law. Instead, I have thought to defer to the wisdom of the legislature to determine if it deems it necessary that immunity provisions would contribute to the promotion of a healthy vibrant irreversible democratic path for our country.

"Mr. Speaker, Liberia needs continuity, peace and smooth transitions of political power from one elected President to another elected President, I, therefore, request your kind and timely consideration to enacting into law this important legislation that very germane in keeping the long last peace enjoyed in Liberia."

In the draft law, the President of Liberia shall appoint 15 persons, including the Director General of the General Service Agency and the Director General of the Cabinet, who shall be the secretary to the Transition team and shall be responsible for submitting the final report as provided for in the law.

The President and the Vice President-elect shall be co-chairpersons, provided, however, that the President-elect and vice President elect may delegate any member of the transition team appointed by them to serve in their capacity.

More on This

Pres. Sirleaf Submits Presidential Transition Bill

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has submitted to the Legislature a bill titled, The Presidential Transition Act, 2017.… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.