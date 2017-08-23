23 August 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia Wafu Nations Cup Preparation Intensifies

By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia have intensified preparations for the 2017 WAFU Nations Cup to be hosted in Ghana next month at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The home-based Scorpions hammered Jarra Soma Best Eleven Selection 5-0 in their first warm-up game played at the Jarra Soma Mini Stadium before losing to Fortune FC 2-1 in their second friendly recently.

Coach Omar Sise and his charges are preparing well for the sub-regional football tournament next month in Ghana.

The Gambia will play against the host Ghana in the opening game on 9 September 2017 in Cape Coast.

