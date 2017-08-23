Gambia: Orlando FC Bang Kutajumbulu in Brikama Nawettan

Orlando FC on Friday thrashed Kutajumbulu 3-0 in the ongoing Brikama nawettan game played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium.

Orlando FC lost to Kongi Bi FC 3-1 in their group game prior to their 3-0 win over debutants Kutajumbulu FC in their second group game.

Elsewhere, Amasa FC came from two nil down to draw 2-2 with Kongi Bi FC in their second group match on the same day.

Orlando FC are with 3 points in one game and expect to beat Amasa FC in their final group fixtures to fancy their hopes of the second round.

Kongi Bi FC are with a single point in one game, and will be contesting to defeat Kutajumbulu FC in their group match to increase their chances of qualifying for the second round.