Gambia: Man in Court for Killing Dog

One Diony Breuker was yesterday arraigned before presiding magistrate Omar Jabang of the Brusubi Magistrates' Court for the offence of injuring an animal.

The accused was charged with injuring animal contrary to section 311 of the Criminal Code Cap 10:01, Vol lll, revised laws of The Gambia 2009.

The particulars of the offence stated that on or about the 7th August 2017 at Berrending village in the Kombo South District, West Coast Region, the accused Diony Breuker, unlawfully killed a dog and buried it inside the property of one Modou Tamba, without his consent.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge and the prosecution led by Inspector Ebrima Sarr informed the court that he has three witnesses but craved the indulgence of the court to grant him a short adjournment to enable him get his witnesses to court.

The presiding magistrate, Omar Jabang, granted the accused person bail in the sum of D25, 000 (twenty-five thousand dalasi) or two Gambian sureties in like sum who must each swear to affidavit of means.

The matter was then adjourned till 31st August 2017 for hearing.